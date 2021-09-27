Bloom Ink Studio hosting grand opening event

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bloom Ink Studio is not your average tattoo shop. The shop, located at 455 Broadway, specializes in microblading and paramedical tattoos including things like areola restoration for cancer patients, scalp micro-pigmentation and scar camouflage.

In order to celebrate, the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is celebrating the shop’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 30 at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Bloom Ink Studio deals with clients that have sensitive conditions which may be uncomfortable to deal with in order to help them look and feel their best. The studio is a boutique space that also includes clothing and home goods, including several featured local, women-owned brands. Another location is also in Burlington, VT.

“I love meeting new people and helping them feel their best. There’s nothing better than seeing the happiness and confidence in a client’s face and body language after one of our services,” Sunkes said. “It has been amazing returning to Troy to open Bloom Ink Studio and I look forward to growing alongside of it as we provide a needed service in downtown Troy and the Capital Region.”

Sunkes says she wants to create a comfortable and familiar environment where people know your name in order to add a personal touch for clients. Bloom Ink Studio will reportedly operate in both Burlington and Troy. For more information, visit the shop’s website.