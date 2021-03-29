Bloody ‘Satan Shoes’ sell out under a minute

(KXAN) — Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” which have caused outrage among some, sold out in less than a minute after they went on sale Monday, XXL Magazine tweeted.

JUST IN: All 666 of Lil Nas X’s limited edition Satan shoes sold out in under a minute pic.twitter.com/PJv00vjaR5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 29, 2021

Only 666 of the limited edition shoes released Monday were to be produced, and each pair was individually numbered. The price tag was $1,018.

Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, recording artist Lil Nas X was stoking outrage again over the release of the shoes. The singer and rapper’s 2019 single, “Old Town Road,” is one of the most popular and successful releases of all time.

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a global phenomenon, created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand, according to streetwear and culture news outlet SAINT.

The shoes reportedly contain 66 cubic centimeters of red ink and one drop of human blood in its sole. Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side. The Bible verse about Satan’s fall reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Promotional photo for MSCF x Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97 (Courtesy of SAINT via Twitter)

While the shoes are Nike’s classic Air Max ’97s, the shoe company has stated it is not involved with the creation or sale of the devilish kicks. Nike told fact-checking outlet Snopes in an email: “Nike did not release nor design these shoes.”

MSCF confirmed the Air Max ’97 shoes are bought independently and customized by its artists.

While many fans of the rapper readied their credit cards, others condemned the release, which came days after Lil Nas X, who is gay, danced sexually on Satan in his “Montero” music video.

Pastor Mark Burns, who has appeared as a commentator on CNN and Fox News, tweeted:

These #SatanShoes by #Nike & #LilNasX with 666 and a drop of human blood in the sole is a reason why we Christians must be prayed up ready to battle in the spirit with the Voice of the Holy Spirit. This is evil & heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this. pic.twitter.com/u7CK3NCIy7 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) March 27, 2021

Grammy-winning Christian singer Kaya Jones tweeted:

I told y’all what was up a long time ago! You are ready for what we are facing. Better start reading your Bible! https://t.co/IkzIdaPhWx — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the official the Church of Satan account—which champions free speech and the separation of church and state—chimed in:

Hook us up with a pair fam — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) March 27, 2021

In response to criticism of his music video—and ahead of the shoe release—Lil Nas X explained he feels no responsibility to appeal to kids who loved “Old Town Road.”