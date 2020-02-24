Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

Blood drives scheduled from Albany to North Country for Red Cross Month

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – March is Red Cross Month, meaning regional groups like the Northeastern New York American Red Cross are scheduling a push for blood donations starting March 1.

The organization said in a news release that type O blood is in particular demand, but that donations of all types are needed.

The month, first declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943, is also a time when the American Red Cross gives special thanks to donors and volunteers.

Interested prospective donors can make an appointment to give blood by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS; online at RedCrossBlood.org; or using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Blood drives have been scheduled for the first half of March from Albany County to Warren and Washington counties.

Albany County

Albany

  • 3/1: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/2: Noon – 6 p.m., University at Albany Ballroom, 1400 Washington Ave.
  • 3/2: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/3: 12:15 – 7:15 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/4: 12:15 – 7:30 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/4: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
  • 3/4: 8 a.m. – noon, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, 38-40 State Street, Hampton Plaza
  • 3/5: 1 – 6 p.m., University at Albany Empire Commons, 1400 Washington Avenue
  • 3/5: 12:15 – 7:30 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/6: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/7: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/8: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/9: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/10: 12:15 – 7:15 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/11: 12:15 – 7:30 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/11: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Empire State Plaza, Concourse
  • 3/12: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/13: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Excelsior College, Bldg 7 Columbia Circle
  • 3/14: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road
  • 3/14: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Community Reformed Church of Colonie, 701 Sand Creek Road
  • 3/15: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Everett Road Blood Donation Center, 33 Everett Road

Clarksville

  • 3/5: 1 – 5 p.m., Onesquethaw Vol. Fire Co., 2178 Tarrytown Road

Guilderland

  • 3/10: 1 – 6 p.m., Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave.

Latham

  • 3/8: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Church of Saint Ambrose, 347 Old Loudon Road

Fulton County

Broadalbin

  • 3/6: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Broadalbin Perth High School, 100 Bridge St. Ext.

Gloversville

  • 3/5: 1 – 5:30 p.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, 149 S. Main St.

Johnstown

  • 3/11: Noon – 6 p.m., Fulton County YMCA, 213 Harrison St.

Mayfield

  • 3/6: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mayfield High School, 27 School St.

Montgomery County

Amsterdam

  • 3/5: 1 – 6 p.m., Masonic Temple, 34 Division St.

Canajoharie

  • 3/6: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Canajoharie High School, 136 Scholastic Way

Rensselaer County

Averill Park

  • 3/7: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Miller Hill – Sand Lake K-Kids, 8439 Miller Hill Road

Castleton on Hudson

  • 3/6: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Maple Hill High School, 1216 Maple Hill Road

Troy

  • 3/4: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., MetLife, 500 Jordan Road
  • 3/12: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., HVCC Siek Campus Center, 80 Vandenburgh Ave.
  • 3/13: 8 a.m. – noon, Troy Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th Ave.

Saratoga County

Ballston Spa

  • 3/3: Noon – 6 p.m., Ballston Spa National Bank, 990 Route 67

Burnt Hills

  • 3/3: 3:30 – 7 p.m., Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, 88 Lake Hill Road

Clifton Park

  • 3/2: 1 – 6 p.m., Clifton Park Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road
  • 3/5: 12:30 – 5 p.m., Jonesville Fire District Station 1, Jonesville Fire District Sation 1, 953 Main St.

Galway

  • 3/6: 1 – 6 p.m., Galway Volunteer Fire Company, 1985 West St.

Malta

  • 3/6: 1 – 6 p.m., Saratoga Regional YMCA Malta, 10 Medical Park Drive

Rexford

  • 3/5: Noon – 6 p.m., Coburg Village, 1 Coburg Village Way

Round Lake

  • 3/3: 1 – 6 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9

Saratoga Springs

  • 3/5: 1 – 6 p.m., Marriott Courtyard, 11 Excelsior Ave.
  • 3/11: Noon – 6 p.m., Saratoga Public Library, 49 Henry St.
  • 3/12: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saratoga Central Catholic High School, 247 South Broadway

Schenectady County

Delanson

  • 3/3: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duanesburg Central School, 163 School Drive

Niskayuna

  • 3/10: 1 – 7 p.m., Grand Boulevard Fire Company, 1079 Balltown Road
  • 3/13: 1 – 7 p.m., Niskayuna Fire Company, 2772 Troy Schenectady Road

Schenectady

  • 3/12: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Golub Corporation, 461 Nott St.
  • 3/13: Noon – 6 p.m., Via Port Rotterdam, 93 Campbell Road
  • 3/13: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Capital District Developmental Disabilities Services Offices Building 4, 500 Balltown Road, Building 4, Room 207

Scotia

  • 3/10: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marshall and Sterling, Inc., 25 Mohawk Ave.

Schoharie County

Middleburgh

  • 3/4: Noon – 6 p.m., Middleburgh Central School, 291 Main St.

Warren County

Glens Falls

  • 3/2: 12:30 – 6 p.m., Christ Church, 54 Bay St.

Queensbury

  • 3/5: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m., Adirondack Multiple Myeloma Support Group, 54 Carey Road

Warrensburg

  • 3/6/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hudson Headwaters Health Network, 3767 Main St., Health Center Plaza

Washington County

Argyle

  • 3/13: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Argyle High School, 5023 State Route 40

Greenwich

  • 3/12: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenwich High School, 10 Gray Ave.

