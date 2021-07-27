Blood drive at Aviation Mall: Red Cross says there is serious blood shortage

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A community blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross will be held at the Aviation Mall across from Peter Harris on Friday, July 30 from 1-6 p.m.

The Red Cross said it is experiencing a “severe blood shortage” and is working hard to meet the needs of patients and hospitals.

The organization said it is also in need of volunteers to fill the role of Donor Ambassadors at area blood drives. Donor Ambassadors welcome donors, answer questions, educate donors, manage donor flow, coordinate scheduling, and collaborate with staff to create a welcoming atmosphere.

People can sign up to donate at the Aviation Mall blood drive on the Red Cross’ website using sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information on volunteering can also be found on the organization’s website.