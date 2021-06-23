Block party fundraiser for gun violence awareness month in Troy

RENSSELAER, NY (NEWS10) – On June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Unity House will host a block party fundraiser event to benefit community safety during gun violence awareness month. The event will take place on Broadway between Avenue 5 and 6 in Troy.

The event is open to the public and features a night of live music courtesy of the Brule Country Bad Boys and talks from gun violence awareness speakers. Partnering with local restaurants, Nighthawks will present outdoor street vendors grilling burgers and making beer slushies, and McAddy’s Pub will provide sit-down dining for those who wish to stay a while longer.

This event plans to educate community members and proceeds will support Unity House’s anti-community violence efforts.