TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — This time of year, package thefts are always a concern, something Troy police are well aware of. A man in Troy dealing with disabilities says he’s been the victim of this issue. Alan Hansen has been blind for the last three years following a diabetes-related stroke. He gets his insulin among other needs via mail. Over the last three weeks, however, his packages have been disappearing.

Hansen says he’s requested that deliveries be brought to this back porch so that his packages are less visible. The problem however persists, so with the help of a family member, he devised a plan to catch the alleged thief.

“I took one of my packages that came before that, and we put a fire stick in it with an AirTag hidden in the box, and within two hours it was gone. It was up on 5th Street” said Hansen.

Hansen says he told police about the 5th Street property where the Air Tag tag signal is pinging from. But the next steps not so simple for the police.

“Basically they didn’t want to go through a warrant to search your place to search for the AirTag says it’s at and they said also it’s in an apartment building.”

Attorney Paul Harding — who is not representing anyone in this case – theorizes that police may not be aware of the severity of this case, a blind man whose insulin’s at risk of being stolen, prompting their alleged in-action.

“It’s not like they’re taking a T-shirt from my house. They’re taking something that he needs to survive, and I think that once they know that, I think they will reconsider. They’ll go to where that package is —to where he knows where that package is —and they will ask some questions” said the attorney.

NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau spoke to Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker who says they are aware of the increase in thefts, and they are interested in working with Mr Hansen. “When evidence exists that can be used for generative investigative leads, our detectives pursue the potential suspects(s) in hopes for an arrest” the chief added in a statement to NEWS10.

As for Hansen, he says he’s tried to remain hopeful since going blind, but this situation is trying to bring him down. “I don’t expect special treatment because I’m blind, but shouldn’t…I don’t know…to me, I was always taught that if people are handicapped or they have a disability, or especially blind, you don’t take advantage of those people” said Hansen.

We will continue to follow developments in this case.