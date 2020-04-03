Blessing Box in Northumberland supplying for the needy

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we know, this is a time where many are in need of essential items such as food and anything to help out their families.

One church and local woman in the town of Northumberland are urging the community to use their resources.

Over the summer the Maranatha Bible Church and local resident, Tabitha Slater established a “Blessing Box,” for the community, which is located along Catherine street in Gansevoort. Its purpose is to be filled with essential items for those who are struggling, so anybody can come and take what they need to get them through the day.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, those involved and watch over the Blessing Box have seen diapers and various items for children being stored in it as well as the food. There are three shelves and it’s able to fit larger items such as cereal boxes.

If you know someone who may need something, they invite you to help out.

“The blessing box is always open, it’s always there, it’s never locked and you can take what you need and then leave what you don’t need,” Founder of the Northumberland Blessing Box, Tabitha Slater, said. “I was just really impressed on how everybody embraced the idea.”

They also say if you’re looking to drop something off, it can vary from small beans to dinner meals such as instant mashed potatoes.