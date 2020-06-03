BlackoutTuesday floods social media in response to US racism and police brutality

(WWLP) – #BlackoutTuesday has flooded social media platforms with stark images of black squares. Its purpose is inspiring social media users to stop, take a step back, listen, and learn how to help black communities. People are encouraged to share resources, news, stories, art, and research from black perspectives.
Here are some ways to help:
- Support black-owned businesses
- Donating to local Black Lives Matter chapters, bail funds, and mutual aid movements
- Share the National Lawyers Guild hotline number—(212) 679-6018—on social media and make sure people know they can get legal help if they’re attending protests
- Demand policy change by sharing and calling phone numbers to local representatives, and asking for policy changes or redirection of tax dollars
Organizations and funds to donate to
- Black Visions Collective: A social justice organization focused on healing and transformative justice
- Unicorn Riot: An independent media nonprofit that shares stories from silenced voices
- National Bail Fund Network: Find any bail fund in communities across America that you can donate to
The blackout initiative came from music marketers Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black women who created #TheShowMustBePaused” to disrupt the work week and show people how to disrupt long-standing racism and inequality.
