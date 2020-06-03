Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will move from WTEN to WXXA FOX23 on 6/3. A Vermont Congressional Town Hall will air on WTEN at 7 p.m.

#BlackoutTuesday floods social media in response to US racism and police brutality

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – #BlackoutTuesday has flooded social media platforms with stark images of black squares. Its purpose is inspiring social media users to stop, take a step back, listen, and learn how to help black communities. People are encouraged to share resources, news, stories, art, and research from black perspectives.

Here are some ways to help:

  • Support black-owned businesses
  • Donating to local Black Lives Matter chapters, bail funds, and mutual aid movements
  • Share the National Lawyers Guild hotline number—(212) 679-6018—on social media and make sure people know they can get legal help if they’re attending protests
  • Demand policy change by sharing and calling phone numbers to local representatives, and asking for policy changes or redirection of tax dollars

Organizations and funds to donate to

The blackout initiative came from music marketers Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black women who created #TheShowMustBePaused” to disrupt the work week and show people how to disrupt long-standing racism and inequality.

