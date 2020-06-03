BlackoutTuesday floods social media in response to US racism and police brutality

(WWLP) – #BlackoutTuesday has flooded social media platforms with stark images of black squares. Its purpose is inspiring social media users to stop, take a step back, listen, and learn how to help black communities. People are encouraged to share resources, news, stories, art, and research from black perspectives.

Here are some ways to help:

Support black-owned businesses

Donating to local Black Lives Matter chapters, bail funds, and mutual aid movements

Share the National Lawyers Guild hotline number—(212) 679-6018—on social media and make sure people know they can get legal help if they’re attending protests

Demand policy change by sharing and calling phone numbers to local representatives, and asking for policy changes or redirection of tax dollars

Organizations and funds to donate to

Black Visions Collective: A social justice organization focused on healing and transformative justice

Unicorn Riot: An independent media nonprofit that shares stories from silenced voices

National Bail Fund Network: Find any bail fund in communities across America that you can donate to

NYC if someone gets arrested call The National Lawyers Guild hotline with name and arrest location.



We’re out here pic.twitter.com/WDLYVMiCjc — Defund the Police (@Michelle_Mc_G) May 29, 2020

The blackout initiative came from music marketers Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two black women who created #TheShowMustBePaused” to disrupt the work week and show people how to disrupt long-standing racism and inequality.

LATEST STORIES