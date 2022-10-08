ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a sea of pink in Arbor Hill as the community gathered for the third annual breast cancer walk and awareness event, organized by the Black Nurses Coalition. The coalition works to raise awareness about health disparities and mortality rates surrounding minorities and healthcare.

“Minorities, Black and Brown folks, have the worst health outcomes of any group that you can mention,” Brenda Robinson, CEO of the Black Nurses Coalition. “Our goal is certainly to eliminate healthcare disparities, those barriers, those social determinants of health and that’s what we are all about.”

During breast cancer awareness month, the coalition is working to educate others on the disparities minorities face when it comes to breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, mortality rates in breast cancer are 40 times higher for black women than white women. This is largely due to black women being at a higher risk and they are often diagnosed late.

“We have a lower incidence of breast cancer yet at the same time, we die at a higher rate, so it’s important that we advocate, it’s important that we do awareness it’s important that we do things like this breast cancer walk in Arbor Hill,” Robinson said. “We are the ones who live here. I live here, people of color live here, we are very diverse and it’s important.”

Robinson said it is crucial for everyone to get mammograms regularly and know detection signs of breast cancer to address it as quickly as possible. “A lot of us deal with fear, don’t be afraid, get checked, and do prevention,” Robinson said. “Management is so important.”