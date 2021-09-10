Black Lives Matter Park ribbon cutting in Albany on Friday

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Playground

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will join Councilmember Jahmel Robinson, Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones, residents, and other local officials to cut the ribbon on the improvements at Black Lives Matter Park. The ribbon cutting is September 10 at 4 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Third Street in Albany.

The park includes a new playground, zip line, athletic court, and spray pad. The Albany Police Department, Albany Community Development Agency, and Department of General Services will host a BBQ after the ribbon cutting between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christ’s Church Albany will host an outdoor showing of Black Panther at 7:30 p.m.

The Albany Common Council renamed the park from Livingston Park to Black Lives Matter Park in 2020.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19