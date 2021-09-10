Black Lives Matter Park ribbon cutting in Albany on Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will join Councilmember Jahmel Robinson, Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones, residents, and other local officials to cut the ribbon on the improvements at Black Lives Matter Park. The ribbon cutting is September 10 at 4 p.m. at Lake Avenue and Third Street in Albany.

The park includes a new playground, zip line, athletic court, and spray pad. The Albany Police Department, Albany Community Development Agency, and Department of General Services will host a BBQ after the ribbon cutting between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christ’s Church Albany will host an outdoor showing of Black Panther at 7:30 p.m.

The Albany Common Council renamed the park from Livingston Park to Black Lives Matter Park in 2020.