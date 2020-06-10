“Black Lives Matter” painted on Lark Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The LGBT community group for people of color, “In Our Own Voices,” (IOOV) reached out to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Lark Street.

At the beginning and ending of the message lies inclusive LGBT pride flags. The flags are something CEO of IOOV Tandra LaGrone said brings marginalized voices to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“As LGBT and as a black lesbian woman, it’s important that we have the clear understanding that we are a part of this movement,” LaGrone said.

The group had the option of putting the sign in the mostly black community, Arbor Hill, down Clinton Avenue or down Lark Street. LaGrone chose Lark Street because it is a diverse community.

“We use to say, I am my brother’s keeper. So today I want you to live up to that creed,” said trans activist Mother Lamia .

A 2014 report from the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Program said, in comparison to white people who identify as the gender they were born as, trans people of color are 2.5 times more likely to be victims of police violence.

“Often times those bodies and those voice aren’t present – those bodies, those voices, are not protected. And today we want to charge you to stand with us because united we are stronger together,” Mother Lamia said.

Tuesday’s sign is the second street sign supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement in the United States following one installed in Washington, D.C. last week.