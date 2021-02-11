Black History Month: NYS Museum offers virtual programs

NEW YORK (WWTI) — February celebrates Black History Month and the New York State Museum is offering educational resources and programs for statewide teachers and the general public.

The New York State Museum has provided a virtual collection from its collection, exhibits and research including video presentations, statewide programming from the Office of State History and education activities on the 15th amendment.

Highlights from the museum include:

1. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Address to the New York State Civil War Centennial Commission

2. History of the Schuyler Flatts Burial Ground

3. Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow

4. “A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York in the First World War,” an exhibition honoring the 369th Infantry Regiment, an African American division that fought in World War II

5. Biographies of African American woman suffragist including Sojourner Truth and Shirley Chisholm

Additionally, the New York State Museum is hosting a video presentation on the Jessup Family, a free African American household in the early days of New York State. The presentation will detail 1993 archeologist findings of the remains of a late 18th- century house in Brookhaven, New York. The video presentation will be held on February 24 at 10 a.m. and is free to the public.

The Museum also has a virtual field trip available titled “Evidence of Slavery and Freedom Buried Beneath the Floor. The virtual offering can be watched below.

More can be found on the New York State Museum website.