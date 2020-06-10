ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are warning residents of a black bear recently seen walking through yards in the area of South Manning Boulevard and Keeler Drive. Patrol officers and animal control officers are reportedly in the area searching for the bear.
If anyone sees the bear, officials are advising residents to not approach and immediately call (518)-438-4000.
LATEST STORIES
- Buffalo border patrol seizes nearly $2.5M in marijuana
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
- Church destroyed by massive fire set to rise from the ashes
- Black bear sighting in Albany