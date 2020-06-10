Black bear sighting in Albany

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are warning residents of a black bear recently seen walking through yards in the area of South Manning Boulevard and Keeler Drive. Patrol officers and animal control officers are reportedly in the area searching for the bear.

If anyone sees the bear, officials are advising residents to not approach and immediately call (518)-438-4000.

