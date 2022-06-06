ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany’s Washington Park had an unwelcomed guest nestled high up in a tree last Tuesday morning. Spotted… a sleepy black bear!

“It’s an unusual situation but not too uncommon to have bears moving around, finding new spaces this time of the year,” said Jeremy Hurst, NYS DEC Wildlife Biologist. Hurst believes this black bear came from the southern part of Albany County, but the bear made its fame in the city.

“When they see people, they generally escape. With this one, the escape was up in the tree. So that’s a safe space for the bear and a safe place for people,” said Hurst. “The bear didn’t have a natural place to leave, we intervened and moved the bear. Most times we don’t do that, we just allow the bear to come down and find its way out.”

The bear was chemically immobilized and removed from the tree using safety nets to help cushion the fall. Hours later, the omnivore was examed and released into the Catskill Mountains where it was beary happy to call home.

Overall, bear and human contact/attacks are very rare in New York, but if you do see these creatures, don’t approach them, bears are probably just as curious as we are… slowly move away and give them space. “Just let them know you’re here. They’re going to scamper off. If they don’t, they might be a little curious because they see something that’s unusual. Make yourself big and raise your arms up, stay together as a group and yell to the bear,” said Hurst.

In rural areas, bears are attracted to garbage and when bears get into people’s trash cans, they may wander back on the next garbage day. Try taking your trash out the morning of garbage day. Officials with the NYS DEC encourage people to take the bird seed out of their feeders by April first.

“If a bear is at your house, it’s going to be at your neighbor’s house too. So let your neighbors know and [have] everyone take the same steps to prevent bear problems or the attractiveness of a bear, we protect the bear, and we protect ourselves,” said Hurst.