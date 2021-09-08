Black bear hunting begins in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Tuesday marked the beginning of black bear hunting season in Massachusetts.

Bear hunting season is split into three parts, the first beginning the day after Labor Day. You need either a bear permit or a hunting license to take part. Starting now you can hunt with a rifle, handgun, muzzleloader, or a bow and arrow.

The bag limit for black bears is only one, and hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

