‘Black August’ kicks off at Townsend Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local activist groups are meeting at Townsend Park at 6 p.m. to kick off their “Black August” Campaign.

The event will feature information from local grassroots organizations and community action groups who are urging the public to get involved to affect change. Activist groups involved include:

All of Us

E.L.E.V.A.T.E. 518

CAAMI (Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration)

FFJC (Fines & Fees Justice Center)

RAPP (Releasing Aging People from Prison)

Troy for Black Lives

Urban Grief

VOCAL-NY (Voices of Community Activist & Leaders)

Youth FX

Register online for the event to participate.

At 7 p.m., as the sun sets, organizers will host an outdoor screening of a video about Black August and Black revolutionaries honored throughout the month. According to event organizers, Black August originated in the California penal system to honor fallen “Freedom Fighters” who were killed outside the Marin County California courthouse on August 7, 1970.

