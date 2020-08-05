‘Black August’ kicks off at Townsend Park

News
Posted: / Updated:
Black August

Black August

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local activist groups are meeting at Townsend Park at 6 p.m. to kick off their “Black August” Campaign.

The event will feature information from local grassroots organizations and community action groups who are urging the public to get involved to affect change. Activist groups involved include:

  • All of Us
  • E.L.E.V.A.T.E. 518
  • CAAMI (Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration)
  • FFJC (Fines & Fees Justice Center)
  • RAPP (Releasing Aging People from Prison)
  • Troy for Black Lives
  • Urban Grief
  • VOCAL-NY (Voices of Community Activist & Leaders)
  • Youth FX

Register online for the event to participate.

At 7 p.m., as the sun sets, organizers will host an outdoor screening of a video about Black August and Black revolutionaries honored throughout the month. According to event organizers, Black August originated in the California penal system to honor fallen “Freedom Fighters” who were killed outside the Marin County California courthouse on August 7, 1970.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga