BKL Poll: How much confidence do you have in the Bills defense to stop another good quarterback in Kyler Murray?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an "anti-SLAPP" measure to stop the filing of frivolous lawsuits intended to intimidate, bully, or suppress free speech.

Known as "strategic lawsuits against public participation," SLAPP suits are most often filed by rich, powerful, or well-connected entities against smaller individuals or organizations. Generally speaking, the defendants in such cases do not have the same level of resources or access to legal counsel. This means that even legitimate issues can be silenced by litigation that can last years and potentially bankrupt defendants trying to engage in free speech.