BKL Poll: Bill are 6-2 at the halfway point. How many total wins do you think they will have at the end of the regular season?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every expert told us, come the fall, cases would go up, and that's what's happening around the country and the globe," Cuomo said. "We got ready here in New York: we have our micro-cluster strategy and we have our additional testing. That's why we have the third-lowest positivity rate in the country. But COVID fatigue is creeping up and there are serious caution flags in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and in other communities across the state, so it is more important than ever that we be vigilant. Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives."