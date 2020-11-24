BKL Fan Poll: What are your expectations for the Bills the rest of the season?

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following Thanksgiving, Colonie Center will continue its curbside program as it welcomes Santa Claus for socially-distanced holiday cheer.

In the short term, Colonie Center will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Starting Friday, they're offering extended hours, closing at 9 p.m. every day except Sundays up until the week of Christmas. That week's hours are as follows: