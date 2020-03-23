BJ’s Wholesale Club joins stores giving wage increase/bonuses to employees during COVID-19 pandemic

PHILADELPHIA – FEBRUARY 21: A BJ’s Wholesale Club sign is shown February 21, 2007 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Yesterday, the giant wholesaler announced a voluntary recall of prepackaged Wellsley Farms mushrooms, due to possible trace amounts of E.coli. No cases of the illness have been reported. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- BJ’s Wholesale Club is the latest retailer to announce a wage increase and bonuses for employees in 218 stores across the U.S.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is also giving $500,000 to organizations supporting individuals in need by providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning March 23, hourly employees working in distribution centers or home offices will get an additional $2/hour through at least April 12. Managers and key personnel in clubs/distribution centers will get a bonus between $500-$1,000 at the end of March.

More information on BJ’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found on its website.

