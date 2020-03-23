Coronavirus News

Coronavirus Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

BJ’s Wholesale Club joins stores giving wage increase/bonuses to employees during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
BJs Wholesale 73376399JF003

PHILADELPHIA – FEBRUARY 21: A BJ’s Wholesale Club sign is shown February 21, 2007 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Yesterday, the giant wholesaler announced a voluntary recall of prepackaged Wellsley Farms mushrooms, due to possible trace amounts of E.coli. No cases of the illness have been reported. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- BJ’s Wholesale Club is the latest retailer to announce a wage increase and bonuses for employees in 218 stores across the U.S.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is also giving $500,000 to organizations supporting individuals in need by providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning March 23, hourly employees working in distribution centers or home offices will get an additional $2/hour through at least April 12. Managers and key personnel in clubs/distribution centers will get a bonus between $500-$1,000 at the end of March.

More information on BJ’s response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak