ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — BJs announced its free turkey promotion once again for Thanksgiving. Members will receive a coupon for a free turkey which they can pick up from the wholesale cub before the holiday.

When BJs members spend $150 between November 1 and November 10 in the same transaction, they will get a digital coupon for a free Butterball Turkey. This transaction can be completed online or in-club. Members can pick up their turkey, fresh or frozen between November 12 and November 23, while supplied last.

“We recognize our members are hunting for incredible value, this year more than ever, so as we head into the season of giving, we’re excited to continue our tradition of offering our members a free turkey promotion,” said Michael Leary, Senior Vice President, GMM, Perishables, and Grocery, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Members can set their holiday tables with everything they need this Thanksgiving, from fresh food and pantry essentials to entertaining sets and serve-ware, while taking advantage of our convenient shopping options, all in a one-stop shop.”

To qualify, BJs announces members will need to create a digital account of BJs.com so they can clip their coupons digitally. Bj’s will be closed Thanksgiving Day but will open back up on Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m.