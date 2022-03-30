WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) – BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced a chainwide expansion to its same-day delivery service for members. The wholesale chain has launched Same-day Select, a membership add-on to its popular Same-day Delivery service.

BJ’s Wholesale Club members can now upgrade to Same-Day Selected as an option that will allow them to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries, in as little as two hours. The expanded service will offer members both a package or an unlimited option for deliveries to make the convenience and savings easier they said.

Same-Day Select packages:

($55) Same-Day Select Multipack for 12 free deliveries for a one-year period.

($100) Same-Day Select Unlimited: Unlimited free deliveries for a one-year period.

To qualify for BJ’s Same-Day Select delivery, orders must meet a minimum of $60. Eligible for delivery includes all groceries, fresh foods, and everyday household essentials. In addition to club pricing, members save with this program, while earning rewards and using BJ’s coupons.