Bishop Scharfenberger to sign over land for a Holocaust Memorial

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger plans to sign over two-acres of land for a future Holocaust Memorial in Niskayuna on Thursday afternoon. The signing over of the rights is the next step toward an idea that became a partnership in 2017.

Dr. Michael Lozman, President of the Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial, Inc. and Bishop Scharfenberger came up with the idea of creating the local Holocaust Memorial to serve as a place of prayer, remembrance and education.

The land is being gifted to the Holocaust Memorial committee by the Diocese of Albany. It is located adjacent to Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna.

