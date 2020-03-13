Bishop Rozanski suspends Masses in all parishes, closes schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Bishop Mitchell Rozanski called for the suspension of all Masses and church activities until further notice on Friday. It is in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All Catholic Schools will also be closed for two weeks.

He is urging Catholics to watch the televised Mass, the Chalice of Salvation, which airs in Berkshire County at 6 a.m. Sunday on WXXA Fox23 Albany and elsewhere on WWLP 22News Sunday morning at 10 a.m. There will also be two live-streamed Masses Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Bishop also said the only exception for parish-based activities would be Take & Eat programs which may continue at the discretion of the pastor.

All pastoral in-home and nursing home visits are to be discontinued unless the individual is in critical condition.

The planned ACA In-Pew Commitment Weekend will be rescheduled to the weekend of April 18/19 2020.

