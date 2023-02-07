QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring. That’s according to social media post from the official account of the florist, which has been in business since 1893.

I want to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us throughout these many years. I appreciate the trust placed in us to mark and highlight the events in your lives and for brightening your homes with the plants and flowers we grew. I am grateful for the opportunities you have afforded us to participate in the important moments of your lives. I am humbled by the number of life-long friendships I have developed through my business. It has been a privilege to be a member of the business community in both Glens Falls and Queensbury for over 60 years.

Hirsh has a long family history at the florist. He said that his dad, Alexander, started at Binley’s in 1933 before taking full ownership in the 1940s. The business moved from Grant Avenue in Glens Falls to Quaker Road in Queensbury, with Wally Hirsh and his own children having a hand along the way. Now grown, Hirsh’s children are involved in other careers outside the family business.

Hirsh said that he’s leaving Binley Florist in good hands; Tami Field, the store’s general manager and a 23-year employee, took over on Tuesday with her husband, David. There are no current plans to move from the current location or to replace any of the valuable staff.

Take a look at Hirsch’s retirement announcement below: