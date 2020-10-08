Binghamton mayor tests positive for COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Binghamton Mayor Rich David has tested positive for COVID-19. The Mayor’s Office released a statement Thursday morning:

“Late Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine and will be resting at home. I will follow the recommendations of healthcare providers on treatment and isolation, and I’m working with health department staff to ensure proper contact tracing. Our area is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. I continue to encourage all residents to follow state and federal safety guidelines, including wearing masks in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing. As I said in my budget address Tuesday night, COVID-19 is a deadly virus and America is far from the end of this pandemic.”

Following exposure to David in Syracuse on Wednesday morning, the mayors of Schenectady and Albany have both entered quarantine.

