Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due in 2021’

(WJW) — Bindi Irwin has announced that she and her husband, Chandler Powell, are expecting a baby.
In a tweet from the daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, they said, “Baby Wildlife Warrior” is due in 2021.
The couple married back in March at Australia Zoo Gardens. They lit a candle in the memory of Bindi’s father, who died in 2006.
