Billy Currington coming to Joe Bruno Stadium; First major concert for the venue

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billy Currington performs on stage during day 1 of 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday night country singer Billy Currington will be taking over the home of the Tri-City Valley Cats for a night of fun and good music.

This is the first time The Joe has hosted a concert of this magnitude.

The country singer/songwriter has released six studio albums and has scored eleven career No.1 singles, most recently “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” His other hits that reached the No. 1 spot include: “Good Directions,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” “People Are Crazy,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll,” “Hey Girl,” and “We Are Tonight.”

Local favorites, Skeeter Creek, will be opening for Currington.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. tickets are still on sale.