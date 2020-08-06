Bills WR Stefon Diggs: “It’s time for a new beginning was enough said”

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Minneapolis. Diggs is expected to address reporters Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, during the team’s first full week of the Buffalo Bills’ training camp, and for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Vikings in March .(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Stefon Diggs doesn’t forget when the Bills stunned the Vikings when he was with Minnesota in 2018.

“They gave us a little bit of a whooping.”

When he found out he was coming to Buffalo, flashbacks from that game came to his mind. That’s when the Bills defense dominated and beat the Vikings 27-6 in week three.

“They put a beatdown on us so I had a lot of respect for them a very long time ago,” Diggs said on a zoom call with reporters.

The Bills got their legitimate, deep threat, number one wide receiver by trading for Diggs back in March.

“First thing I thought about was Josh Allen and I started thinking about the hell of a defense they have here so I didn’t really know too much but I went in with the mindset I was excited,” Diggs explained.

Diggs and Josh Allen have a limited amount of time to get on the same page given the offseason went virtual. But that’s why those workouts in Florida when offensive players got together were very valuable.

“More so focused on how I can help him, anything I can do to help him, always being that ear, having that open line of communication with him if he needs something from me. We’ve been talking for a while. We do all the normal stuff as far as guys playing video games and talking but when it comes down to football he’s a professional,” Diggs said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs had 15 catches which were 20-plus yards down the field which tied for second in the league last season. If Allen can improve his accuracy on deep balls, these two can be a lethal combination for opposing defenses.

And while it seemed he was frustrated with his situation in Minnesota, a fresh start and new setting is sometimes just what a player needs.

“I never really was too vocal about it. It’s time for a new beginning was enough said but I’m super excited for my new situation. This is a great organization built on a lot of hard working guys,” Diggs said.

“I never actually discussed or went over anything as far as my past with Minnesota. I never actually said anything but to this new situation I can say I’m excited, there is no right or wrong or problems to be fixed here or something to replace from my old situation. I have a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. At that time a trade did happen, you kind of gotta look at it for what it is but I never really was vocal about what I did or didn’t like.”

Obviously this is a season unlike any other with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions and protocols that come along with it. Earlier on Wednesday, Tre’Davious White said he’s still “undecided” if he’ll play this season but Diggs said he’s bought in on playing this year.

“For anybody that is opting out I don’t disagree with them in any way, shape or form. I can respect a man or anybody for that matter to do what’s safe for their family,” Diggs explained.

He also added while some people view it as selfish when players opt-out, he respects them.