Bills TE Tyler Kroft placed on COVID-19 list

Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft (81) reacts with teammate Dawson Knox (88) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle SeahawksSunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft has tested positive for COVID-19 and is placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bills released on Saturday. Kroft will not play in Sunday’s Week 17 match up against the Miami Dolphins.

Along with placing Kroft on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Bills elevated tight end Nate Becker, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive end Mike Love and running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad.

The Bills wrap up the regular season on Sunday. Kickoff against Miami is set for 1pm.