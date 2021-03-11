Bills re-sign LB Matt Milano to 4-year deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the Bills’ top linebackers is staying in Orchard Park.
The Bills and linebacker Matt Milano have agreed to a four-year deal that will keep the pending free agent with the team. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports that the deal is worth $44 million with $24 million guaranteed.
Milano was one of the key players on the bubble this offseason, with lots of talk about whether or not the Bills could afford to bring him back. He fetched a higher price point after performing well last season, and there were talks of him potentially testing free agency.
Buffalo recently reworked a few contracts and freed up an estimated $14 million in cap space by releasing wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Wednesday. These moves apparently got the Bills enough to get Milano a deal to bring him back for a long-term contract.
Milano was a big piece of the Bills’ defense in recent years. In 2020, he had 45 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks and an interception. He played in the fewest games of his career last year, just 10 this past season.
He did, however, give the defense a lot of production in 2019 and 2018. In that two-year stretch, he had a combined 179 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions.
Now the big question is what the Bills will do about offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Darryl Williams. They’re also up for free agency, and fans must wait to see whether or not the team will be able to re-sign them.