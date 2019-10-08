Bill would limit nicotine levels in E-Cigarettes

(NEWS10) — As concern grows over vaping, a new bill is in the works that would limit how much nicotine is allowed in e-cigarettes.

The proposal would restrict nicotine content to no more than 20 milligrams per millileter to make them less addictive and less appealing to young people.

In comparison, a strong traditional cigarette contains about 9 milligrams. Cigarette smoking burns away a lot of the nicotine, on average smokers inhale about 1 milligram of nicotine per tobacco cigarette.

The bill comes as Oregon joins the growing number of states to ban flavored vape products.

Walgreens and Kroger announced they will no longer sell e-cigarettes.

