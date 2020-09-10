Bill Pullman’s childhood home in Steuben County burns down

The Canisteo Fire Department responded to Ells Road in the Town of Hartsville Sunday afternoon, discovering a home owned by the Bill Pullman Trust had burned to the ground (Courtesy Camille Tremblay, The Evening Tribune)

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The childhood home of actor and upstate native Bill Pullman burned to the ground on Sunday, according to The Evening Tribune.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Canisteo Fire Department and the South Hornell Fire Department responded to the home on Ells Road in the Town of Hartsville and found the structure destroyed.

“The whole thing was gone,” said Canisteo Fire Chief Dave Woodworth.

Canisteo Fire Chief Dave Woodworth told The Evening Tribune that the home’s caretaker discovered the damage Sunday afternoon. The property is owned by the Bill Pullman Trust.

Woodworth added that as of Monday night the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Pullman has starred in several major films, including Independence Day, Spaceballs, and While You Were Sleeping.

