ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A bill signing ceremony is scheduled for Monday February 14 for A. 3130/S. 1836, which will create an Office of the Chief Disability Officer in New York State. The governor’s office announced the ceremony Monday morning, which will be hosted by Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley in Troy.

Bill sponsors Senator Skoufis and Assemblyman Steck will be at the bill signing alongside Governor Kathy Hochul. Disability advocates are celebrating the legislation statewide and nationally, taking the bill signing as representation that Governor Hochul will make the needs and rights of disabled people a higher priority in her administration.

The Office of the Chief Disability Officer will serve as the state’s coordinator for the implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, coordinate state activities to ensure against discrimination of disabled people, and ensure that such programs provide services in the most integrated setting possible. The Office will also review legislation and regulations to determine their potential impact on the disabled community.

“The disability community has waited many years for a voice in state government. We want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in creating this office and more importantly for recognizing the need for coordinated policies related to disability. We are eager to work together to set an example for other states to follow,” said Denise Figueroa, Executive Director at the Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley.

The bill signing will be held at 1:15 p.m. Monday, and will be livestreamed on NEWS10’s website. To receive notifications, breaking news, and more, sign up for our newsletter or download our app on the Apple App Store or Google Play.