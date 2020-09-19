Bikers ride to remember 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—On Friday, hundreds of bikers from across the Capital Region, gathered in Albany’s Arbor Hill in honor of Ayshawn Davis, an 11-year-old who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Troy on Sunday night.

“It’s great to see how many people Ayshawn actually touched,” said Tony Buchanan, owner of Jimmy’s Pizza.”And it’s moving. Today is in memory of Ayshawn and a stand against the gun violence going on in our neighborhoods.”

The bikers traveled through Albany and into Troy. They past by the scene of the crime on Old 6th Avenue and then gathered at his family’s home where a community cookout was held in his memory.

Davis’ father addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for the support they have shown his family during this difficult time.

“He was an angel, sent by God,” said Tarence Davis, Ayshawn’s father.” He died at the age of 11, but look at how many people he touched. He did what people in 30 years couldn’t do. It was a blessing to have him.”

Those who took part in today’s event are calling for an end to gun violence.

An investigation into his death is on-going. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troy Police.