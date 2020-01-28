Biggest Esports event in the region coming to the Albany Capital Center

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—HV Gamer Con 2020 brings together the best gamers in the Northeast for a weekend of competition starting April 4th.

This will be the third HV Gamer Con and this year organizers listened to what last year’s attendees had to say. They will feature the Con’s first public tournament. The game of choice will be Rocket League.

Sign-ups for the public tournament will be announced in early March.

Dan Coonan, President and CEO of ECAC says Esports continue to grow at a rapid pace.



Eastern College Athletic Conference, ECAC, will host their finals in Overwatch, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. at this year’s event in the Albany Capital Center.

Gaming Insomniacs will also host a 16-team high school tournament featuring NBA 2K20.

2020 HV Gamer Con comes to the Capital Center on April 4th and 5th.

Besides gaming events, there will be panel discussions on both days featuring local gaming companies and ”Wellness for the Gamer.” A gaming expo will also be featured, with some of the biggest names in the business on hand.

In December 2019, HV Gamer Con 2020 received $158,000 from the New York State Regional Economic Development Council. The gaming industry first came to the Capital Region in 1991 and now employees over 600 people.