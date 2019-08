SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) On Saturday, The Children’s Museum at Saratoga held their annual Big Truck Day event.

Trucks of all sizes filled the parking lot, along with children’s activities, food vendors, and educational opportunities.

Big Truck Day is one of the Museum’s primary fundraisers, which allows the Museum to provide high-quality programs to families throughout the Capital Region.

The event was held at Maple Avenue Middle School.