ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After a late budget and a push to get as much legislation passed as possible before the end of June, the 2023 legislative session has concluded. But still, big issues such as Coverage for All has yet to be ironed out.

“I think it’s best, personally that we take the bill into next budgets cycle, and off cycle do a bunch of things that could help us really ensure coverage for all for next year,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin.

If passed, the bill would expand health insurance to include undocumented immigrants. Assemblyman Chris Tague is against the legislation.

“When are we going to start taking care of our people, the people that pay the bills in this state? It’s very frustrating. The good news is the bill never made it to the floor,” said Tague. “The bad news is, it just gives them more time to either have a special session or to bring it back up in January or worse yet, put it in the budget with stuff that may be good for people and make it very hard for somebody to vote against it.”

Another controversial piece of legislation that Democratic lawmaker Amy Paulin will once again try to get passed is Medical Aid in Dying.

“We have made enormous progress on Aid in Dying,” explained Paulin. “Enormous progress. And I believe we have the votes to pass it in both houses now, but we secured that kinda at the end, and so I think that we need one more session to get there. But we are so close and I am very happy about that.”

The bill would allow a mentally capable adult with a terminal illness and six months or less to live to have the option to request a prescription which would allow them to die.

Anita Cameron with the organization, Not Dead Yet, is happy the legislation didn’t pass this year, saying she worries it will have a negative effect on marginalized communities and believes in focusing on palliative care.

“End of life care should be making the person as comfortable as possible with the things that they need while that process takes place naturally,” said Cameron.