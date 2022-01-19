Big increase in home births after pandemic

baby generic

Credit: Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since the COVID pandemic started there has been a big increase in home births. According to a report by QuoteWizard, home births are up 31% in New York, which ranks 12th in the nation.

QuoteWizard says the increase is due to three main concerns:

  1. Getting COVID at the hospital
  2. Hospital lockdowns
  3. Fears of family separation

The home birth increase isn’t just in New York. Women giving birth at home increased by 22% nationwide during the first year of the pandemic.

For the full report on home births, go to QuoteWizard’s website.

