Big Game spending

Here is what people are spending money on for the biggest battle in football.

The majority, 80 percent, of purchases are expected to be for food and drinks. The rest will go towards team apparel, new t.v.’s, decorations, and furniture.

The federation expects each viewer to spend less than $90 on average.

Nearly 194 million people are expected to tune in for the face-off between the Chiefs and the 49′ ers.

However, only 19 percent of viewers are planning to throw a party, and just 27 percent are planning to attend one.