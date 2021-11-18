Big crowds expected at Saratoga Comic Con November 20-21

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Comic cons aren’t just for fans who read comics. They’re for anyone who is a fan of superhero movies- much of which has roots in comic books like the Marvel or DC universes- games, and other pop culture.

“More people are going to the movies made by comics more than going and buying the actual new books, said Saratoga Comic Con organizer, Samuel Chase. “As for comics themselves, people seem to be going more towards older or vintage comics since nostalgia has been on the rise as of the past few years.”

Saratoga Comic Con event details:

Saturday, November 20, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday after party 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, November 21, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Online Speed Pass Tickets: Kids 7-15 $15 (Saturday or Sunday); Adults Saturday $25 and Sunday $20, Weekend $40. VIP’s $80 and $100.

Family/Friend Ticket discount packs, Military/Student/Senior discount tickets can only be purchased online (prices vary).

Tickets at the door day of event: Kids 7-15 $15 (Saturday or Sunday); Adults $25 Saturday, $20 Sunday, and $40 weekend passes. No online specials can be purchased at the door.

All children 6 and under are free.

Masks required for unvaccinated attendees. Vaccinated attendees strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Comic cons are also growing in popularity. The elements people are looking for at comic cons range from merchandise to toys, collectibles, video or tabletop games, and some go for the cosplay. Saratoga Comic Con will have all those elements come Saturday when they open their doors at the Saratoga Springs City Center.

The bi-annual event has been on hiatus for more than two years because of COVID-19, like many other events, but the show is back this November celebrating its seventh year. Another show is already planned for May 14-15, 2022.

“I really want to create memories for friends and family. A place to let go for the day and enjoy the time while they’re there,” Chase said. “It’s a place where they can be themselves, shop, go meet their favorite celebrity or artist. People come back over and over to this event, they can’t get enough of it, and we’ll always be there to provide that. Seeing and making people happy is just a great thing to create in life. There’s nothing like it. “

The Saratoga Springs City Center provides a unique and advantageous location for Saratoga Comic Con, he said. The show has already seen more ticket sales than previous events and Chase said a large crowd is expected this weekend.

“Saratoga Springs is a phenomenal location. I haven’t seen anything like it in Upstate N.Y., especially for events and conventions. The city center is a perfect location to host an event,” he said. “There is no other convention center like it in Upstate N.Y., it’s what makes it the largest and most attractive place to visit.”

Hundreds of comic cons of all sizes take place throughout the year in the U.S. Many take place in New York and the Capital Region is home to a fair few including Saratoga Comic Con, Albany Comic Con, Hudson Valley Comic Con, and Empire State Comic Con. They are a place where fans can also meet popular actors, celebrities, and artists.

Multiple actors from cult movies Clerks, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob will be at Saratoga Comic Con. There will also be artists, cosplay groups, and guest stars as well as Super Smash Bros. tournaments, Magic: The Gathering Tabletop Gaming, a cosplay contest, panels, tattooing, live podcasts, and bouncy house. It will be catered by Distinctive Catering from Waterford.