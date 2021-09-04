Biden will visit 9/11 memorial sites on 20th anniversary

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One to travel to Louisiana to view damage caused by Hurricane Ida, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP/WTEN) – President Joe Biden will pay his respects by visiting the 9/11 memorial sites at ground zero in NYC, the Pentagon, and Shanksville memorial, where United Flight 93 was forced down to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to a separate event before she joins President Biden at the Pentagon, the White House said.

Biden’s s visit to NYC coincided with President Barack Obama’s itinerary which followed in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the attacks to the opening of a memorial at the site where the iconic World Trade Center towers once stood.

The 20th anniversary falls less than two weeks after the end of the nearly two-decade-long U.S. war in Afghanistan. The war was launched weeks after the 9/11 attacks to retaliate against the al-Qaida plotters and the Taliban, who provided them safe haven.

Although Biden had gained public support in ending continued conflicts with Afghanistan, faced stinging criticisms from allies to the chaotic disorder in the evacuation of U.S. soldiers and allied Afghans in the final weeks of August.

On Friday, Biden declassified related documents to the attacks of Sept. 11, in a gesture to victims’ families who have long sought records in connection to evidence implicating the Saudi government.

The conflicts on what government classification of records made released to the public came to a head last month, when relatives, families of survivors, and first responders said, would object to Biden’s participation in 9/11 memorial events if documents continued to remained classified.