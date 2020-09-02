Biden says officers who shot Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor should be charged

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — Joe Biden says the police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot Jacob Blake in the back on August 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, “needs to be charged.”

The comment by the Democratic presidential nominee came after he was asked about remarks by his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, that the officer should face charges.

Biden also says officers should be charged in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.

Biden plans a visit Thursday to Kenosha, where there have been multiple nights of unrest following Blake’s shooting. Biden says there have been “overwhelming requests” for him to come to the city.

