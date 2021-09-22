Bicyclist injured in crash, Colonie police investigate

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a crash reportedly involving a car and a bicyclist Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m., where Central Avenue merges with the ramp to I-87 Southbound.

According to police, the bicyclist, Jeremy Williams, 39, of Colonie, rode into the street in front of a 2017 Chevrolet, driven by Khaleed Pascal, 41, of Troy, as it was entering the ramp to the highway and was knocked off the bike by the impact. Pascal is said to have immediately stopped, called 911 and attempted to help Williams.

Williams was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital by Colonie EMS with serious injuries. Pascal was uninjured in the crash, according to police.

Police say the Traffic Division shut the ramp down for approximately 45 minutes while the investigation was conducted, and Williams did not have reflective clothing on, had no bike lights and was not wearing a helmet. There is a crosswalk in the area but it does not appear Williams tried to use it, according to police.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has additional information, call Colonie Police at (518) 783-2744.