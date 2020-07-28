Bicycle business booming as people search for hobbies

ROUND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Throughout the pandemic, many have been searching for new things to do or get back into a old hobby.

Biking has become one of the most popular hobbies and activities to do in the past four months.

According to NPD group, a market research company, bike sales back in the month of April alone were up 75% nationwide.

Biking is a great exercise, it allows proper social distancing, and its just nice to be outside and something to do whenever you want. However, because the popularity has risen its difficult to purchase a bike throughout the Capital \Region.

CK cycles is a locally owned shop in Albany and they said they have sold more bikes in a two week span than they have in four years.

While bikes were flying off the shelves their repair shop was working three times as hard getting everybody back on the road and trails, the bicycle shop owner Jeff Pepper said.

He said many customers have brought in old bikes, new bikes and used to fix them up because so many want to get out and find something to do.

He says this is unlike anything hes ever seen before and while they’re low on bikes because the demand is so high, repairs are still necessary.