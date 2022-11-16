Bethlehem Central District High School’s Theatre Without a Net (TWON) announce that they will be performing, Sunflowers, a new play about the life of Vincent Van Gogh, written by their teacher Amy Roos.

The play will be performed onDecember 8th through December 11th. Sunflowers tells the story of the last ten years of Van Gogh’s life, from when he first picked up a paintbrush and began his life as an artist, to his untimely death at 37-years-old.

“Van Gogh lived a complicated and often heartbreaking existence. He struggled to find work and maintain relationships, he suffered from mental illness, was institutionalized, and was completely reliant on his brother Theo’s financial support,” Roos said. “Yet despite his personal challenges, he wanted to be known as someone who loved deeply. He desperately wanted to leave something beautiful to the world. Perhaps then, he would feel his life was worth something.”

Roos has always been a big Van Gogh fan and wanted to tell his story.

“I wanted to help shine a light on him in a more human way that was not a characterization that we so often see,” she said. “I also wanted to show what we knew about his mental illness in a more thoughtful way.”