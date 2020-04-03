BGCCA now offering ‘grab-and-go’ meal service on weekends

ALBANY & TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) are expanding their meal delivery service by giving families an extra breakfast and lunch for the weekend.

Since the program began on March 18, the group has served over 22,000 means across the Capital Region. As the Club’s food service capabilities grow, so will the amount of meals given to families in need starting from just 800 per day to now 2,000 meals prepared.

The meals are available for pick up Monday through Friday at 11 different Albany and Troy housing complexes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Albany Locations:

Ezra Prentice Apartments, 625 South Pearl St.

Creighton Storey Apartments, 158 3rd Ave.

Robert E. Whalen Apartments, 305 Colonie St.

North Albany Homes, 41 Jennings St.

Troy Locations:

Griswold Heights Apartments, 199 Project Rd.

Corliss Park Apartments, 101 Corliss Park Rd.

Arnold Fallon Apartments, 102 W Glen Ave.

Martin Luther King Apartments, 1 Eddys Ln.

Margaret Phalon Apartments, 1 Phelan Ct.

Catherine Sweeney Apartments, 100 Catherine Sweeney Apts.

Taylor P. Taylor Apartments, 125 River St.







In addition, the group has started a gofundme to raise money for additional resources to better serve the community.

All funds collected will be used for the following:

1) To provide breakfast and lunch for children and families in need.

2) To meet additional needs of youth, families and individuals within the Capital Area.

If you would like to help give out meals, BGCCA is looking for 2-3 volunteers per site, and those interested can contact Program & Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator, Claire Livezey at clivezey@bgccapitalarea.org