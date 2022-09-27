CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone.

Officials say Anthony Futia was under the influence on June 12th when he drove a motorcycle at a high rate of speed onto a bicycle path, killing 38 year old James Persons and 8 year old Quinton Delgadillo. After the crash, the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles told News10 that Futia had never obtained a valid drivers license. And that he had also been arrested in the past for driving while impaired.

Since the horrific crash, News10 has covered other fatal collisions allegedly caused by drivers with revoked or suspended licenses. For example, Samuel Kier. The Albany County Sheriff says the Greene County man was impaired when he allegedly caused a fatal August crash in Bethlehem while driving with a revoked license due to previous DWI convictions. On September 15th, New York State Police say Justin Rodriguez of Moreau was also impaired when he alleged caused a fatal Northway crash that killed a tow truck driver from Pottersville. Police say his license had been permanently revoked over past DWI convictions.

“There are many serial intoxicated drivers that have done it hundreds and hundreds of times and it is a skill that they develop,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni. His officers dealt with their own serial impaired driver, Brandon McKinley. McKinley’s license was already revoked due to a previous DWI arrest well before Watervliet officers caught him drunk driving 3 times within 3 months.

Centanni said McKinley had disabled the interlocking device placed on his car so he could drive it. The chief says other drivers sometimes lean on unsuspecting or sympathetic family members. “Telling them a heartfelt story to get those keys and operate the car,” added Centanni.

When McKinley was released Centanni took an unprecedented step by alerting the community of his presence. “I would have sent out the same notification if it was a serial burglar. If it was a serial robber,” he added. McKinley accepted a plea deal and is serving a 3-9 year prison term. Centanni says he’s relieved over this, but says he is hoping for better solutions when it comes to other drivers trying to skirt the law.