‘Beyond egregious’ video shows MTA employee allegedly hand control of D train over to woman in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — An MTA train operator allegedly allowed a woman to drive a D train through several subway stops in Brooklyn on Friday.

The MTA employee, identified by the New York Post as Terrell Harris, has worked for the agency for nearly 10 years, according to the MTA. He allegedly let Dominique Belgrave operate the train.

The operator was removed from service and will not be allowed to control trains any longer, New York City Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said.

Video of the incident was apparently shared online. Police said they were looking into the report. The MTA has also launched a “full investigation.”

“This video is beyond egregious showing a train operator who betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous condition,” Cipriano said. “It’s a poor reflection of the commitment displayed by tens of thousands of fellow transit workers who every day put the safety of riders first.”