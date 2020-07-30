Beware of the bears

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Emily Bluhm thought she was seeing a large dog Monday morning outside of her kitchen window. It turned out to be a large black bear, and it was trying to get into her garbage can. Bluhm grabbed her camera and started recording the bear’s actions.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Big Game Wildlife Biologist, Jeremy Hurst warns that bears will come around your home looking for easy to get food. Hurst said to keep your trash secured in your garage or a sturdy shed.

Bears are out looking for food as soon as they wake up from hibernation, Hurst warns. Keep your yard clean and make sure to put birdfeeders away from April till winter when the bears hibernate.

Most importantly, stay at a safe distance. If a bear does try to get into your trash, don’t approach the bear, Hurst said.

LATEST STORIES